Want to go on a low-carb diet? Here’s a beginner’s guide to get you started

Low-carb diets have been shown to be effective for weight loss, reducing inflammation, improving blood sugar control, and lowering factors for chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes. Additionally, some people find that they have more stable energy levels and reduced cravings when following a low-carb diet.

Whether you want to manage your weight or improve your overall health, it can be hard to get started. Here are some basic tips to help you navigate the world of low-carb eating. What to eat One of the first to consider when beginning a low-carb diet is understanding the types of foods that are considered low-carb.

Focus on eating plenty of protein, healthy fats, and non-starchy vegetables. Foods such as eggs, meat, fish, nuts, seeds, avocados, and leafy greens are all great options for a low-carb diet. Picture: Akshata Bablad / Pexels Be patient Another important tip for beginners is to gradually reduce your carb intake rather than cutting them out completely.

This can help minimise any negative side effects, such as fatigue or headaches, that can occur when transitioning to a low-carb diet. Start by replacing high-carb foods with lower-carb alternatives, such as swapping out pasta for zucchini noodles or using lettuce wraps instead of bread for sandwiches. Plan ahead Meal planning is key when following a low-carb diet, especially for beginners.

Take some time each week to plan out your meals and snacks so you don’t find yourself reaching for high-carb options when you’re hungry and unprepared. Focus on incorporating a variety of foods into your meals to ensure you're getting all the nutrients your body needs. Stay hydrated It's also important to stay hydrated when following a low-carb diet.

Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help curb cravings and keep you feeling full. Herbal teas and sparkling water are also great options for staying hydrated without adding extra carbs to your diet. Remember to drink lots of water. Picture: Ksenia Chernaya / Pexels Healthy snacks Snacking can be a downfall for many people on a low-carb diet, so it's important to have some go-to snacks on hand when hunger strikes.

Nuts, cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and veggies with dip are all great low-carb snack options that can help keep you satisfied between meals. Experiment Don't be afraid to experiment with new recipes and foods when following a low-carb diet. There are so many delicious low-carb options out there, from cauliflower rice to avocado brownies, that can help keep your meals interesting and satisfying.