WATCH: Adele's doctor reveals secret behind star's dramatic weight loss

While most people are packing on the kilos during lockdown, some are finding that summer bodies are made while self-isolating. And while many can be commended for their drive and perseverance, others have done a complete 180 degree turn. Take British singer Adele for example. Her dramatic weight loss has been the talk of town. And it's caused the star such embarrassment that she refuses to talk about. Fans were both in shock and awe when she posted a picture to Instagram a few weeks ago of a new skinnier version of herself. It's now become a version of "I'll have what's she having." The many questions asking about how she's done it has now prompted her former trainer and doctor to reveal what went into the star's weight loss. Speaking to US Weekly magazine, Dr. Dominique Fradin-Read said that losing the weight wasn't just about diet or exercise. "I start by telling my patients that when it comes to weight loss, diet and exercise alone will not be enough in most cases," she told the publication.

"That is why many patients that come to us have tried to lose weight, they did lose somewhat but put everything back on and often even more. For a successful and sustainable weight loss, we need to look at the whole person and not just address the weight upfront", added Fradin-Read.

Before: According to reports, Adele shifted more than 18kg. Picture: Reuters





Fradin-Read said that when discussing weight goals, they concentrate on three variables: metabolic function, thyroid and cortisol levels and habits. "We look at habits - why is it that most of us will be good all day and crash at night? We evaluate stress and sleep. We talk about mood and mental health. When all these elements are addressed, then we can start a personalized diet," she commented.

And when it came to her exercise routine, Adele's former trainer Pete Geracimo said she never wanted to get "super skinny".

"As Adele's former London-based personal trainer, it's disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss," he wrote on Instagram.

"In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn't. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it!"

He added: "When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery."