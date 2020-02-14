View this post on Instagram
Yass! Adele at @beyonce and Jay Z’s Oscar after party 👀🔥 (I uploaded the photo again because it has better quality) ✨ Vía @kingarusin and @portaladelebr ❤️ × × × #adele #Adele25 #25 #Brunomars #Hello #Youtube #Amazing #Music #Record #Adelelive #Adeletour #YoutubeRecord #HelloLive #XFactor #UK #NY #Highnote #OneandOnly #Adeleliveinny #Tumejorvoz #voice #nickiminaj #alliask ×
A post shared by ADELE (@adelesp) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️
A post shared by Adele (@adele) on