Adele flaunts her figure at the Oscars after-party. Picture: Instagram

Ealier this week Adele showed off her dramatic weight loss while attending Beyonce and Jay Z's glamorous Oscars 2020 party.

The mum-of-one flaunted her new figure in an animal print number at the star-studded post-Oscars bash.





The 31-year-old singer has completely transformed her body and lifestyle, shedding a noticeable amount of weight following her divorce from Simon Konecki.





In previous years, Adele shared her struggle with cake and sugar. Now, she has now boldly turned her back on junk food and reportedly embraced the Sirtfood Diet.





Green tea and cocoa powder are also on the menu, along with red wine and cheese.



The diet is notoriously gruelling to start, with followers limited to 1 000 calories a day consisting of three green smoothies and one small meal.