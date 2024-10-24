WATCH: Can you safely enjoy ghee or butter if you're lactose intolerant?

For those grappling with lactose intolerance, indulging in rich and flavourful foods often raises a daunting question: Can I enjoy ghee and butter? These staples are cherished for their culinary versatility, yet for some, they pose a significant dilemma.

Recently, nutritionist Amita Gadre weighed in on this issue, offering insights into the palatability of these fats for lactose-intolerant individuals. Lactose intolerance is a common digestive condition that hinders the body’s ability to properly break down lactose, the sugar prevalent in milk. This can occur due to a deficiency of the enzyme lactase, leading to uncomfortable symptoms when dairy products are consumed.

Gadre lists these symptoms, which can range from bloating and cramps to nausea and diarrhoea, all of which can significantly impair quality of life. So what about ghee and butter? Gadre's examination reveals that the answer isn’t straightforward. Ghee, a form of clarified butter, undergoes a boiling process that effectively eliminates most of its lactose content. This makes it a suitable choice for many lactose-intolerant people. Ghee’s composition is almost purely fat, allowing it to add depth to dishes without the dreaded digestive repercussions.