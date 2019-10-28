Dairy-free alternatives have recently been taking up more space in store shelves. The reason being is that people have come to realise they aren’t able to digest milk and other dairy products as well as they used to.
This common digestive disorder is called lactose intolerance. Lactose is a type of sugar mainly found in milk and dairy products. To digest the lactose, there is an enzyme in your small bowel called lactase. If you lack this enzyme, the sugar doesn’t break down properly and goes into your colon unabsorbed. This can cause symptoms which include abdominal pain, skin problems, bloating, nausea and flatulence.
Cape Town Gastroenterologist Dr Monique Marais says there hasn’t been an increase in people with lactose intolerance but rather an increase in awareness of the symptoms. “I think our diets have changed over the years, we have a lot of dairy products available.”