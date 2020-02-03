Joaquin Phoenix has urged people to "go vegan" at an animal rights protest in London.
The 'Joker' star and long-time animal rights activist attended a demonstration at Tower Bridge in the UK capital ahead of his appearance at the BAFTAs - where he is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of the titular comic book villain in Todd Phillips' 2019 flick - which saw a huge banner erected on Tower Bridge.
Emblazoned across the huge cloth was the message: "Factory farming destroys our planet. Go vegan."
The 45-year-old movie star also gave an interview to Sky News, in which he warned that people are "not in a panic in the way they should be" about climate change and "adjusting their consumption" by adopting a plant-based diet.