WATCH: Should you be holding in your farts? The foods you're eating may be the cause of your flatulence

There's no way in hell you'd ever consider farting in front of a new person you're dating. But should you be holding them in? Surely something that has been designed to be excreted could have negative implications for your health? We've all been in social situations where it would have been rude to fart, so we have held it in. But what happens to those gasses when there’s no release? Most of them are either absorbed into the bloodstream and released from the lungs through flatus or systemic circulation.

According to a 2015 Mic survey, 29% of people wait between two and six months into a relationship before farting in front of their new partner. An average person farts at least five to six times a day and women fart as much as men do. Holding back your farts might result in excessive gas evacuation or retention, which could lead to gastrointestinal functional symptoms such as belching, flatulence, bloating and pain.

A study, titled “Intestinal Gases and Flatulence: Possible causes of occurrence” and published by the National Library of Science, states that flatulence is mostly made up of bacterial gases. With those bacterial gasses, your fart is bound to stink as the body needs a balance of both good and bad bacteria.

Gas forms in the intestinal tract during digestion, primarily due to the air we swallow when eating, drinking or smoking. Additionally, bacteria in the colon can produce it when its breaks down food.

Holding on too long means the build-up of intestinal gas will eventually escape via an uncontrollable fart. If you frequently experience gas and bloating, consider changing your diet because the culprit may be caused by the food you're eating. Remember that every person's body reacts differently, so if you decide to adjust your diet, stay away from the things that cause you the most trouble.

The most gas-producing foods, in addition to dairy products, onions and hard candy: Beans Beans are high in raffinose, a complex sugar that the body has difficulty digesting.

Some vegetables Cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, asparagus, and Brussels sprouts, are known to induce excessive gas. Processed foods