Weight loss coach reveals three foods that she will never buy

Embarking on a weight loss journey often requires a deep dive into one’s diet, and for many, this means making difficult choices about what to keep and what to omit from their diet. Weight loss coach Jenna Rizzo, with six years of experience, took to TikTok to share the three foods that are firmly off-limits in her home, warning her followers of the impact these popular items can have on health and weight management.

Rizzo’s top pick for her banned list is packaged pastries. “These foods are on the banned list because we know they really don’t provide a lot of nutritional value for us. They are high in saturated fat, and very high in processed sugar,” she explains. While Rizzo admits to having a sweet tooth, she prefers to have freshly made pastries from a local bakery rather than the mass-produced alternatives.

The second item on Rizzo’s list may surprise many: sodas and fruit juices. “Now I think we can all agree that we know that soda is not the healthiest thing but fruit juices typically surprise a lot of people,” she states. Many consumers often assume that fruit juices are a healthy choice; however, Rizzo highlights that most varieties are loaded with processed sugars, and can be less beneficial than they initially appear.

When craving a sweet beverage, she opts for diet sodas or tries creating her own fruit juice at home. Finally, Rizzo lists packaged vegan food products.

“People see that label that it’s vegan and automatically think it’s going to be the healthier option. That’s marketing 101,” she notes. Although the rise of plant-based diets has made vegan products widely available, Rizzo warns that many of these items, like fake meats, butters, and cheeses, do not necessarily contribute to optimal health. Instead, she argues for a return to high-quality, natural foods that are beneficial to well-being.