What are high vibration foods?

High vibrational foods are those full of life force energy. Scientific explanations are that we are all made of energy and we, therefore, require the consumption of energy in the form of food, air and water for sustenance and good health. Holistic Chef & Medical Intuitive based in Laguna Beach, California says, “we have the power to shift our food to a higher vibration so we can absorb the maximum cellular benefits and reenergize.” If you choose nutrient-dense, balanced, fresh, gorgeous, colourful, vibrant foods, it’s like a supercharge for your energetic frequency. Akhona Lali, commonly known as Acalaca, a certified vegan nutrition health coach and entrepreneur, shared a picture of fruits that she believe have high vibration on her Instagram account.

She says we should allow food to go where it’s needed, allow it to help regenerate your DNA and allow it to heal you on a cellular level.

Her caption: “food can keep you alive, food can kill you, food can heal you, food can make you sick, food can increase or lower your frequency! Choose wisely! Be mindful Be intentional.”

Here is list of foods that are high in vibrations:

Green leafy vegetables

Lettuces, kale, arugula, collard greens, chard, etc, these are bursting with high vibration energy. Get as much and as many varieties as you can.

Raw food

Raw food, dehydrated and lightly steamed food e.g. anything in its uncooked, minimally processed raw, sprouted and organic state.

Superfoods

Superfoods and medicinal herbs such as spirulina, chorella, maca, ashwaganda, moringa, reishi and more

Beans and legumes

Beans and legumes are very high vibration foods because they’re nutrient powerhouses. The contain lots of protein, carbohydrates and fibre as well as lots of B vitamins and even iron.

Tea

Green and white teas are full of powerful anti-oxidants to support your immune system and fight inflammation. Herbal teas like chamomile, valerian and passionflower are calming and can help you relax and sleep better.