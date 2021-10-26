What are the benefits of eating seasonal foods?

During the summer, strawberries, watermelon, and tomatoes taste especially juicy and refreshing. When the weather gets cooler, we turn to warm, filling foods like sweet potatoes, and squash.

While this change in our palate can be a result of cravings, it has more to do with the seasonality and flavour of the foods we eat. The team at Herbalife Nutrition notes that there is something instinctive about seasonal eating and following the natural cycle of produce. They’ve outlined some of the benefits of eating seasonal foods: Enhances flavour and nutrition

Fresh produce is, well, fresher when it comes straight from the farm without travelling thousands of kilometres to reach its final destination. This also means that nothing needs to be done to the fruits to preserve them while in transit – nobody likes a mouldy strawberry. In keeping with the theme of preservatives, unprocessed fresh foods are packed with flavour and are free from additives, meaning that you're getting a delicious dose of necessary vitamins and minerals with every bite. Supports a healthy microbiome Both inside and out, our bodies harbour a huge array of microorganisms – also called the microbiome – which promote a healthy immune system and digestive health.

Our microbiomes are constantly changing, often in line with the different seasons. Some think that this may happen as our bodies attempt to adapt to the new seasons and the various foods available at that time. For example, summer fruits, such as pineapples and strawberries, are high in fructose to give us the energy we need to lead more active lifestyles on balmy days. As we move into colder weather, we become less active, and our bodies won't be able to use the extra energy as they did before, so autumn and winter veggies can be used in healthy, hearty soups instead. Therefore, eating with the seasons supports a balanced diet, meeting your body's nutritional needs for each season. Is cost-effective

When foods are readily available, they become a lot cheaper. Alternatively, when foods are not in season, you'll pay more for the same item. So, eating seasonal foods can help you save money in the long run. Reduces your carbon footprint By sourcing fresh produce locally, transport costs decrease, and so do the carbon emissions of the trucks. And with less food processing involved, not as many factories are needed, further reducing our environmental impact.