What are the best foods to eat when you have a stomach ulcer?

Deciding what to eat is difficult enough. So imagine how much more difficult it would be if you had a stomach condition that prevents you from eating the foods you like.

For those of you who have stomach ulcers, choosing what foods to eat can be especially tricky. So we did our research and below are some of the foods that will aid in the protection and repair of your stomach lining. Honey

The medicinal benefits of honey have been known for years. Research shows that honey is not only beneficial for smooth skin and healing wounds, but the effects of honey are also seen on the open pores of the stomach lining. Honey is beneficial in relieving a stomach ulcer. You can consume a tablespoon of honey every morning or add it to your breakfast toast or smoothies. Cayenne pepper

You think spicy cayenne pepper would irritate ulcers but interestingly, health experts reveal that it actually soothes them. Add ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper to a glass of water and drink after meals or take cayenne pepper tablets. Yoghurt. Picture: Pexels/Any Lane Yoghurt A staple breakfast item or mid-afternoon snack, experts also reveal that this protein powerhouse has “good” bacteria that help reduce inflammation, prevent bacterial infection in your stomach, improve digestive tract health, and increase the production of antibodies that fight bacteria and viruses.

They say it is also a great source of calcium, vitamin D, protein, and potassium. Cranberry Some studies have shown that cranberries help in decreasing urinary tract infections by preventing bacteria from settling on the walls of the bladder.

Studies have also shown that cranberry and cranberry extract may help to fight H. pylori. Though there is no specific amount of consumption that's been associated with relief consuming it too much may cause stomach and intestinal discomfort due to its high sugar content. Limit your intake accordingly. Garlic. Picture: Pexels/Cats Coming Garlic