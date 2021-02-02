What happens when you cut sugar from your diet?

Research studies have linked a high added sugar intake with various medical conditions, including obesity, diabetes and heart disease, as well as poor dental health. According to a 2019 review, on The depressogenic potential of added dietary sugars, sugar might also reduce your energy levels, leading to fatigue and reduced alertness during the day, and eating sugar may even be a factor in depression. While cutting down on sugar may have unlimited health benefits, the truth is: it’s not always easy to cut sugar out of your diet. Suyog Upadhyaya shared his experience on cutting out sugar for eight months. “I used to eat chocolates and ice cream frequently. And because of poor eating habits and no exercise, I was a pretty obese guy. I used to suffer from the common cold frequently as well,” he said.

First week: Upadhya says it was probably the toughest week. He craved sugar a lot. He had a headache and nausea. However, later he found out that he had withdrawal syndrome.

Second week: Things got better, Upadhya started to enjoy food without sugar. Although he wished he could have a small bite of that KitKat, he was determined to stick to his plan.

Third/fourth week: Upadhya stopped craving sugar. Instead, he started craving cheese and butter.

Fourth week to 8th months: “Although it was difficult to say no to relatives that provide offerings of prayers in the form of sweetmeats, I was determined to not take sugar. And it didn’t feel much of a problem. I really enjoyed what I ate, just that I had to disappoint my family members at times. I could live with that,” says Upadhya.

What happened next

Upadhya says he didn’t get the common cold for six-consecutive months. “Earlier, I used to get the common cold once a month and each would last for three to four. In the past two months I got a slight common cold but it was cured in a day.”

Upadhya says he has been exercising more, lost weight and his cognitive functions and overall mood became better than before.

Would he recommend cutting out sugar?

Absolutely, he says but one has to decide their societal commitments as well.

“Now, I eat a moderate amount of sweets. I’m always mindful of what I eat, and I always look for a healthier alternative.”