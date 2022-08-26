What role does magnesium play in the body and how can we ensure we get enough of it?

One of the most common deficiencies in the modern diet is the lack of magnesium. This is because it is difficult to get enough through diet alone. Magnesium is involved with over 300 processes in the body and is crucial for sleep, mood, and muscle recovery.

Simply put, magnesium is a mineral and it is super important for your bodily functions. But what is magnesium good for, exactly? We spoke to nutritional consultant and health and wellness expert Vanessa Ascencao who confirmed that magnesium is essential for chemical processes in the body including muscle and nerve function, regulating blood pressure and supporting the immune system. More than 50% of South Africans consume less than the recommended daily amount, Ascencao said and cautioned that deficiency can include symptoms such as loss of appetite, nausea, cramps, fatigue, numbness, and abnormal heart rhythms and can be difficult to diagnose.

Magnesium deficiency may also contribute to conditions such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, and migraine headaches. “Adjust your diet to include more whole, anti-inflammatory foods such as pumpkin and chia seeds, green leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale, almonds and cashews, wild-caught salmon, bananas, avocados, turmeric, ginger, olive oil, and dark chocolate,” said Ascencao. She also recommended avoiding processed foods and sugar-laden drinks as these are nutrient deficient.

