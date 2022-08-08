What you need to know about gut health

Our gut contains 70–80% of our immune cells. This emphasises how closely linked gut health and the immune system are, and how out of balance the body is when fighting infection.

While you can boost a weakened immune system, gut health experts say the key to a healthy gut and overall health is to maintain a good balance of bacteria. How gut health works The gut microbiome is the foundation of health, where the body gets rid of waste and toxins. However, if the gut is unhealthy, the body will struggle and toxins will build up, which can have harmful and long-term effects.

The most common factors that contribute to poor gut health are stress, poor nutrition and long-term use of antibiotics and antacids. Picture: freepik “An unhealthy gut can cause health issues such as chronic fatigue, chronic illnesses and inflammation,” said Willco Janse van Vuuren, managing director for Releaf Pharmaceuticals. “A healthy gut talks to the brain through nerves and hormones, so when it isn’t working as it should, the brain is also affected.” This is why people with an unhealthy gut experience symptoms such as brain fog, headaches, poor concentration, fatigue and trouble sleeping. What can affect gut health

That said, everyone can have a healthy gut. The experts agree that lifestyle changes can make a significant difference. Keeping your gut happy and healthy Certain foods and a healthy lifestyle can improve gut health. Science, and dieticians, recommend the following.

Eat lots of fruit and vegetables Leafy greens and fresh fruits are the best sources of nutrients for a healthy microbiome. Good nutrition is the easiest way to influence the gut microbiome. Add high-fibre foods, such as raspberries, artichokes, green peas, broccoli, bananas and apples. Studies also show that the body can prevent the growth of disease-causing bacteria when you eat a diet rich in fruit and vegetables.

Eat prebiotic foods Many foods naturally contain prebiotics, which promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut. Prebiotic foods can include onion, ginger and garlic. Popular South African flavours like black pepper, cinnamon, oregano, rosemary and turmeric can also positively impact the microbiome. Stay hydrated

Water has several health benefits – it supports skin health and helps with brain function. Your water intake influences your gut microbiome. When you drink enough water, the gut will absorb important nutrients like electrolytes and vitamins, helping to keep a healthy gut. De-stress Stress can negatively impact gut health, and while it is impossible to live a life without stress, a little bit of it is necessary, though having techniques to manage it better so that it does not affect your overall health is important.

Manage stress by practising mindfulness, eating healthy, getting enough sleep and doing light exercise. Getting outside for a walk for just 30 minutes will do wonders for your body and help you to de-stress. Increase probiotics Probiotics are beneficial bacteria found in certain foods and supplements, and they improve health by supporting the metabolism.

Some studies also show that probiotics can restore the gut microbiome to a healthy state. Find probiotics in fermented foods like kimchi, yoghurt and sauerkraut. Alternatively, you can use a quality and scientifically proven probiotic supplement. “Some people cannot tolerate fermented foods and should use probiotics to get the vitamins and minerals their bodies need,” said Janse van Vuuren. When selecting a probiotic to support your gut health, experts recommend a brand known to have high-quality ingredients and that has been through rigorous testing. This way, you will get the health benefits you are looking for.