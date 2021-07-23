LifestyleHealthDiet
Vegan diets are rising, and more consumers are becoming aware of the health benefits of not eating animal products, as well as the ethical and environmental impact of animal agriculture. Picture: Vegan Liftz
What’s holding the world back from going vegan? Tweeps weigh in

By Lutho Pasiya

Vegan diets are rising, and more consumers are becoming aware of the health benefits of not eating animal products, as well as the ethical and environmental impact of animal agriculture.

More consumers are cutting out preservatives and animal products as a healthier option for their families.

As the buzz about plant-based meat continues to grow, you may have found yourself wondering whether you should try out a plant-based diet. Vegetarianism and veganism have been practised for thousands of years for a variety of reasons, and in recent years, it has become easier to give up meat and animal products, thanks to the excess of plant-based alternatives that are so close to the real thing.

In an interview with IOL Lifestyle, about how consumers are now cutting out preservatives and animal products as a healthier option for their families, the director at Fry’s, Tammy Fry, said South African consumers are understanding more and more that plant-based foods are an important part of a sustainable future, not just environmentally, but for their health too – and this is starting to reflect in the choices that future forward brands are making.

As much as people are getting on the bandwagon, many others are still hesitant to switch to meatless diets. They fear that the diet may not be as tasty or healthy as a non vegetarian diet, it’s too expensive, or that they will miss their favourite foods. Except for the mentioned reasons, what else is holding people from going vegan? This was a question raised this week by animal advocate, influencer, and social media professional, John Oberg and the answers from Twitter users are very interesting.

Here are some of the responses:

What are the benefits of plant-based diets?

Plant-based nutrition consultant and chiropractor, Dr. Paul Palmer said the main thing is the amazing ability to lose weight, and when he says lose weight he means to lose fat.

Dr. Palmer said the diet can also decrease the effects of heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

“The main aspect for a plant-based diet to be healthy is decreased heart disease, diabetes, cancer, decreased weight and it improves the functioning of the bowel.

"The only diet ever shown to reverse heart disease is a strict vegan diet. For diabetes, I did this in my own practice with my patients with type two diabetes, and within a month the patient didn’t need medication anymore.”

The Durban-based doctor said while South Africans are becoming more aware of the benefits, we are lagging behind, compared to other countries.

“The education is improving and retailers are making more vegan products available.

“People are definitely exploring it a lot more but I (don’t) think it’s growing as fast as it is in America and especially in the UK. We are always a few years behind, however, we could start to lead on this front.”

