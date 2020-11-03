When is the best time to eat a banana? It depends on the health benefits you want from it

Bananas are incredibly tasty and easy to eat. What's more, they're rich in many essential vitamins and minerals. Most people eat bananas when they're yellow and ripe, but green and unripe bananas are also safe to eat. Norma Wilson, a health enthusiast, shares knowledge on Quora on the health benefits of unripe and ripe bananas. Benefits of unripe bananas Since unripe bananas contain more starch, this means they have less sugar in them (which is usually why they don’t taste as sweet). This can be especially beneficial to people trying to avoid sugar, like someone with diabetes. The starch in unripe bananas can make you feel full faster and keep you full longer. This makes them a great snack in between any meal. This can also help you burn more fat quickly.

Higher Probiotic Prevalence. Probiotics are all around good for you, especially for your colon. These can also help you absorb nutrients better (especially calcium).

Benefits of ripe bananas:

The brown spots on bananas indicate TNF (tumor necrosis factor). TNF helps fight against abnormal cells in the body.

Your body can easily break down the carbohydrates in ripe bananas and they can even aid digestion.

Antioxidants have various health benefits, including improved immunity, anti-ageing effects and anti-inflammatory properties. Regardless of the stage of ripeness, bananas pack a ton of nutrients into one fruit. They are a great snack that maintains blood sugar levels and can keep your energy levels up all day long.