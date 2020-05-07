When life gives you lemons... you're in luck

Lemons seem to be fantastic for much more than just sprucing up your drink.

Yet many have no idea that you may use them for this purpose too! Cutting into the yellow fruit and placing it in a little bowl next to your bed has plenty of health benefits.

Who knew how valuable lemons were!





Vitamin boost

If you're incredibly brave and don't mind the very sour taste of lemon then you could just eat a whole lemon and get it done. Lemons give us a real boost to vitamins: they are made of super beneficial phytonutrients.

Such phytonutrients go on a search within your body for so-called free radicals that can cause damage. Starting your morning with a glass of lukewarm water with lemon juice will also help kick-start your metabolism and make your skin improve. In other words: There's nothing but more advantages to gain from eating this sour fruit.

Empty stomach

If you want to make the most of your lemon water, it's crucial that you drink it on an empty stomach in the morning. This way when it comes to cleaning the body from toxins it can be more effective. Additionally, it boosts weight loss. That's because whenever you drink the lemon water with an empty stomach your liver produces more bile.

This helps you to be less hungry and to digest food better. Even drinking lemon water is beneficial for oral health due to the acids that a lemon produces. Such acids make sure the bacteria, as well as the remains of the food you've consumed, disappear from your mouth.