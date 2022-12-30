Whether you call it sea moss or seaweed, its nutritional value is close to earning it superfood title

What is sea moss? does it work, is it a hoax? Popularised by diet culture, there has been a flurry of information promoting sea moss as the ultimate super food, claiming that it may benefit everything from your skin to your immune system. However, how many of these benefits are backed by science, and how many of those are hoaxes?

Sea moss has been used by natives for centuries, including the Irish, because they harvested it along their rocky shores and used it as medicine and even as a food supplement during times of extreme famines. Also highlighted is the use of seaweeds in agriculture, as they ensure the soil and crops are free from chemicals; thus, advantageous for our health. What is sea moss? does it work, is it a hoax?

According to research conducted by the University of Coimbra, MARE-Marine and Environmental Sciences Centre on the Health Benefits of Seaweeds Consumption claims that one variety of red algae is sea moss. The three types of seaweeds—brown, red, and green algae — each contain a variety of bio-active substances with unique qualities that can be used in biotechnological applications. Brown algae, scientifically known as Phaeophyceae, have been used as whole foods in Asian countries for a very long time, but scientists have only just discovered the causes of the beneficial effects that seaweed bio-active substances have on our health. Fucoidans are found in brown algae and have antibacterial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, anticoagulant, and antithrombotic properties. Red algae, or Rhodophyta, is often used in the medical and pharmaceutical industries for its extracts, particularly carrageenans and agar, which are used in biomedicine as anticoagulant agents as well as suspension components in medicinal solutions and prescription items.

Sea moss can be used to make unique, nutritious foods as well as for medicinal. Image by chanwit whanset from Pixabay Sea moss benefits Because of their advantageous qualities. Sea moss can be used to make unique, nutritious foods as well as for medicinal and biological purposes. However, it's crucial to combine dietary and lifestyle modifications so that you may cure your body from the inside out rather than solely relying on medications with significant side effects, which then force you to take more medication to counteract them. One of the major reasons sea moss is regarded as a super food is that 92 out of 110 nutrients that are present in human bodies are found in sea moss. Additionally, it is gluten-free and vegan.

It comes in a variety of forms: powder, capsule, and raw, and people use it for a variety of things. However, there are plenty of ways you can prepare sea moss yourself to enjoy in dishes at home, i.e. smoothies and soups. Some of the nutrients and claimed benefits contained in sea moss include: Eczema, sunburn, rashes, halitosis, inflammation, and varicose veins, richly laid with vitamins like A, E, and C and an excellent source of magnesium, iodine, sodium, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B12, Chromium, and Zinc.