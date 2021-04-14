Why am I always hungry? 5 reasons why you eat even when you're full

There are days I really feel hungry regularly. No quantity of meals or drinks can fill these bizarre starvation aches. And I always question myself, why? I went to find the answers and got them from Healthline, who detailed that there are several possible explanations for this, including a diet that lacks protein, fat, or fibre, as well as excessive stress or dehydration. Not eating enough protein Consuming enough protein is important for appetite control. Protein has hunger-reducing properties that may help you automatically consume fewer calories during the day. It works by increasing the production of hormones that signal fullness and reducing the levels of hormones that stimulate hunger. Not sleeping enough

Getting adequate sleep is extremely important for your health. Sleep is required for the proper functioning of your brain and immune system, and getting enough of it is associated with a lower risk of several chronic illnesses, including heart disease and cancer.

Diet is low in fat

Fat plays a key role in keeping you full. This is partly due to its slow gastrointestinal transit time, meaning that it takes longer for you to digest and remains in your stomach for a long period. Additionally, eating fat may lead to the release of various fullness-promoting hormones.

Not drinking enough water

Proper hydration is incredibly important for your overall health. Drinking enough water has several health benefits, including promoting brain and heart health, and optimising exercise performance. Additionally, water keeps your skin and digestive system healthy.

Eating while you’re distracted

If you live a busy lifestyle, you may often eat while you are distracted. Although it may save you time, distracted eating can be detrimental to your health. It’s associated with greater appetite, increased calorie intake, and weight gain.