Why are oranges considered a winter superfood?

Winter is here and we are trying in every way to protect ourselves from the diseases that the season brings. So, what keeps us all on the alert in winter? Health experts explain that our immunity drops, resulting in spikes in fever, cough, cold, sore throat and more.

This is why focusing on our diet becomes so important to nutrition and healthy living. One of the easiest ways to bring about a positive change in diet is to add more and more seasonal fruits and vegetables to our daily meals. Each season brings a wide range of fresh produce, each loaded with many nutrients that are beneficial to health. One such amazing winter product is the orange. Tropical fruit like mangoes and papaya might be more enjoyable during the winter months when you are missing warm weather.

But oranges are here to stay. They can perk up your taste buds and give you the energy boost you need to get through the day. This sweet, juicy fruit is a storehouse of vitamin C, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. Besides, it also contains many essential minerals and vitamins that not only strengthen our immune system, but also help prevent some common seasonal illnesses, including flu and fever.

Everyone thinks they know about citrus fruits. After all, we eat on average at least several servings of citrus every week. But how much do you actually know about the juicy fruit you consume? Citrus has a rich background. The various species of citrus are all believed to be native to the subtropical and tropical regions of Asia and the Malay Archipelago and to have spread from there to other parts of the world. Citrus has been cultivated through the ages and in some pretty remote places.

Picture: Pexels Here are other health benefits of eating oranges in winter. Weight loss Weight gain is natural in winter. Even though many measures are taken to reduce it, believe me, you will not get a better option than oranges.

Actually, it is very low in calories and the presence of soluble fibre in it makes you feel full for a long time, which prevents hunger. This fruit is a blessing for those people who want to reduce their increased weight. Beneficial for immunity Experts reveal that vitamin A and C present in oranges increase the production of white cells in the blood, which strengthens the immune system.