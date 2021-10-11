Why should you include superfoods in your diet this summer?
Share this article:
Summer is practically here, which means you need to start reeling in your diet.
During the hot season, it is vital to eat a healthy diet to stay fit and cool.
Certain food items should be taken, such as those that help in hydration, while others that induce heat and dehydration must be avoided.
With the help of health and wellness expert, Maria Ascencao, below we outline why you should include super-foods in your diet this summer.
If you are unsure what superfoods are, it is food that is good, wholesome, and plant-based food like kale, blueberries, and beetroot. It is food packed with minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins.
Ascencao says superfoods are exceptionally nutrient-dense foods. She says they are usually high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which can help prevent disease, lower cholesterol, reduce the risk of heart disease, help improve immunity and decrease inflammation. Here’s why you should include them.
- Superfoods are exceptionally nutrient-dense foods. They are usually high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which can help prevent disease, lower cholesterol, reduce the risk of heart disease, help improve immunity and decrease inflammation.
- No single superfood can provide all the nutrition, health benefits, and energy needed to nourish the body. However, super-foods incorporated into a healthy diet (which excludes processed foods and those high in sugar) may help balance blood sugar levels, maintain a healthy weight and fight chronic diseases like diabetes and even cancer.
- The nutrients in super-foods may help improve energy and promote a healthy complexion, hair, and nails.
- Some superfoods may help prevent constipation and promote a healthy digestive tract. These can be foods like artichokes, lentils, broccoli, or green beans.
- Some superfoods are found in supplement form such as the green tea extract Origine 8 or the blood sugar regulator and food compound berberine, found in Bio-Berberine. A combination of select supplements and a healthy diet and lifestyle supports good health, helps reduce inflammation, and helps regulate metabolism.
Related video: