Why should you include superfoods in your diet this summer?

During the hot season, it is vital to eat a healthy diet to stay fit and cool.

Summer is practically here, which means you need to start reeling in your diet.

Certain food items should be taken, such as those that help in hydration, while others that induce heat and dehydration must be avoided.

With the help of health and wellness expert, Maria Ascencao, below we outline why you should include super-foods in your diet this summer.

If you are unsure what superfoods are, it is food that is good, wholesome, and plant-based food like kale, blueberries, and beetroot. It is food packed with minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins.