Why you feel hungrier when losing weight: understanding the science behind cravings

Losing weight can be a challenging journey and, for many people, one of the most frustrating parts is feeling hungrier than ever. Whether you're cutting calories, reducing certain food groups or simply trying to eat healthier, you may notice a rise in cravings and hunger pangs.

According to Mbali Mapholi, a registered dietitian, when people reduce their calorie intake or cut out certain food groups, the body often responds by increasing specific hormones that regulate hunger.

“When we restrict calories, hormones like ghrelin, often referred to as the 'hunger hormone', tend to increase, while leptin, the hormone that signals fullness, decreases. This shift makes it harder to feel satisfied, leading to stronger cravings, especially for energy-dense foods,” Mapholi explained. These energy-dense foods, which are usually high in fats and sugars, are perceived by the body as quick sources of calories. This response is the body's way of trying to maintain its energy balance, making it more difficult to stick to a diet. Restricting calories isn’t the only reason people feel hungrier when trying to lose weight. Estee van Lingen, a spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA), mentions other reasons that may increase hunger including the brain’s reward system.

Many of us love foods that are high in sugar, fat and salt, and these types of foods stimulate dopamine, the brain's "feel-good" chemical, leading to intense cravings for restricted foods, causing difficulties for dieters. In addition to the brain’s reward system, Mapholi also states that our bodies have an innate survival mechanism, often referred to as the set point theory. This theory suggests that our bodies naturally defend a particular weight range. Losing weight can be a challenging journey, and for many people, one of the most frustrating parts is feeling hungrier than ever. Picture: MART PRODUCTION/pexels “When you're in a calorie deficit, your body may slow down your metabolism and increase hunger signals to prevent further weight loss.

“This is a survival mode response, where the body tries to restore its 'normal' weight by driving you to consume more calorie-dense foods”. Essentially, the body is wired to resist weight loss, especially when it perceives a threat to its energy stores. Another possible reason for increased hunger during weight loss could be nutrient deficiencies. Mapholi pointed out that when certain nutrients are lacking in the diet, the body may respond by triggering cravings for specific types of food.

“For example, a magnesium deficiency may lead to chocolate cravings, while a lack of sodium can trigger a desire for salty snacks. Similarly, low protein intake might result in cravings for fatty or carbohydrate-rich foods,” Mapholi said. However, she cautioned that this area of research is still being explored, and more studies are needed to fully understand the connection between nutrient deficiencies and cravings. Picture: Ketut Subiyant/pexels Dieting can also lead to feelings of deprivation, which can make high-calorie, “comfort” foods more appealing. Psychologically, we associate these foods with pleasure, reward, and even nostalgia.

As van Lingen explained: “Dieting or restricting certain foods creates a sense of loss, which makes it harder to resist cravings, especially in times of stress or emotional discomfort.” This can lead to emotional eating, where individuals turn to food for comfort rather than to satisfy physical hunger. Recognising emotional triggers and practising mindful eating can be helpful strategies in managing this. How to manage hunger and cravings

While cravings and hunger are natural parts of weight loss, there are ways to manage them without derailing your progress. Both dietitians agreed that it’s important to adopt a sustainable approach to weight loss that doesn’t deprive the body of essential nutrients. Here are some expert tips to help curb cravings and stay satisfied: Eat balanced meals

Instead of restrictive diets, focus on eating a variety of nutrient-dense foods that provide a balance of protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. For instance, a salad shouldn’t just be lettuce and chicken; opt for a “loaded” salad that includes vegetables, healthy fats like avocado, whole grains and a protein source. Fill up on fibre

Foods high in dietary fibre, like vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes, help you feel fuller for longer. Fibre-rich foods slow down digestion, preventing blood sugar spikes and crashes that can lead to cravings. Include protein in every meal Protein is essential for keeping hunger at bay. Aim to include at least one or two portions of protein at each meal, such as chicken, fish, eggs or plant-based sources like beans and lentils.

Don’t skip snacks Healthy snacks can help keep cravings in check. For sugar cravings, try pairing fruits like berries or apples with nut butter. For salty cravings, reach for air-popped popcorn or roasted chickpeas. And for unhealthy fat cravings, opt for healthy fat sources like guacamole or a handful of nuts.

Practise mindful eating Understanding whether your cravings are emotional or physiological is key. Before reaching for a snack, take a moment to assess if you’re truly hungry or if emotions like stress or boredom are driving your desire to eat. Journalling your food intake and emotional state can help you spot patterns.