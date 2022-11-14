World Diabetes Day: 3 foods you should not eat if you or anyone in your family is diabetic

Today is World Diabetes Day! World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14 every year to spread awareness regarding diabetes mellitus, an incurable and debilitating disease of growing concern worldwide.

Diabetes is a major contributor to kidney disease, heart attacks, strokes, blindness, and lower limb amputations. Type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed by following a healthy diet, regular exercise, and smoking cessation. Diabetes through medication, regular check-ups, and treatment of complications. This can help prevent or delay the consequences of diabetes. Following are some of the foods you should not eat if you or anyone in your family is diabetic

Candy. Picture: Pexels/Leah Kelley Sweets and candies It is a common misconception that diabetes is caused by eating too many sugary foods. Sweets affect blood sugar levels, but do not cause diabetes. However, for people with diabetes, it is important to monitor carbohydrate and sugar intake.

Fruit-flavoured yoghurt. Picture: Pexels/Any Lane Fruit-flavoured yoghurt Plain yoghurt can be a good option for people with diabetes. However, fruit-flavoured varieties are a very different story. According to Healthline, flavoured yoghurts are typically made from nonfat or low-fat milk and loaded with carbs and sugar.

Rather than choosing high-sugar yoghurts that can spike your blood sugar and insulin, opt for plain, whole milk yoghurt that contains no sugar and may be beneficial for your appetite, weight control, and gut health. French fries. Picture: Pexels/Marco Fischer French fries As you may already know, junk food is another red flag when it comes to a diabetes-friendly diet. When we talk about fast food, French fries are the quintessential item that usually accompanies burgers, sandwiches, fried chicken, etc.

However, as tempting as it is to enjoy French fries, diabetics should steer clear of them. French fries contain high amounts of carbs that can quickly raise your blood sugar levels. What's more, they are usually deep-fried in unhealthy oils that can increase your risk of heart disease.