World Milk Day: The benefits for working adults

Finding out the health benefits of milk might actually have you drinking more of this good stuff each day.

According to health experts, milk is packed with important nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, B vitamins, potassium and vitamin D. Plus, it’s an excellent source of protein.

World Milk Day highlights that dairy offers multiple benefits for working adults, from giving us the energy to get through the day and promoting gut health to helping us get a good night’s sleep and strengthening our immune systems.

Registered dietitian at Rediscover Dairy, Maretha Vermaak says: “Milk is a source of valuable nutrients such as good quality protein, naturally occurring sugars, and micro nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, and an array of different fats that support your immune system.

“Dairy is a nutritious food that is tasty and convenient to use, any time of the day. Including milk, maas, yoghurt or cheese in your diet will help to ensure that your body gets what it needs.”

Some people are unable to digest milk or chose alternatives for personal reasons.

For those able to tolerate it, consuming high-quality milk and dairy products has been proven to provide a number of health benefits.

Here are some benefits of drinking milk

Energy to get you through the day - Dairy foods are convenient, ‘all-in-one’ products that are easy and quick to consume.

They deliver a package of naturally occurring nutrients that are easily absorbed by the body, while also providing energy. Vitamin B12 helps with energy metabolism and also keeps you mentally alert throughout the day.

The protein in dairy is complete, which means it provides all the essential amino acids needed to build and repair body tissues.

Essential amino acids cannot be made by the body and need to be taken in from protein-rich foods. Milk protein also makes you feel fuller for longer and can help prevent snacking unnecessarily.

Gut health for overall well-being

A healthy gut micro biome – your intestinal community of micro organisms – supports overall health and well-being.

Fermented dairy foods such as yoghurt, maas and kefir provide probiotics, which are active bacterial cultures that benefit the gut micro biome and impact on your overall wellness.

Eating adequate amounts of yoghurt, maas or kefir daily helps to promote the diversity of the gut micro biota.

Strong immunity supports a productive and active lifestyle

We are all concerned about keeping healthy and warding off infections and illnesses that may impact on our well-being.

Eating a balanced diet that includes foods from all the different food groups will help build a strong immune system, powering up your productive and active lifestyle.

A good night’s sleep

It’s true, a glass of warm milk before bed will help you sleep more peacefully. Elevated stress levels often interfere with our ability to get a good night’s rest. Milk contains the amino acid tryptophan.

The body uses tryptophan to produce the ‘feel-good’ hormone serotonin, which aids relaxation.

Dairy is affordable all-round nutrition

Milk and dairy are nutrient rich, packed with many essential nutrients, and are definite nutritional value for money.

By just adding milk, maas or yoghurt to a meal, you can make healthy food choices and give your body much needed nutrients to stay strong and healthy.