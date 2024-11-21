World Sugar Awareness Week: the importance of reducing sugar intake

World Sugar Awareness Week, celebrated from November 18 to 24, invites us to reflect on an often-overlooked element of our diets: sugar. With its prevalence in our favourite foods and drinks, the sugar consumption trend is escalating globally, raising alarms about its long-term health implications.

In light of this growing concern, many are now turning towards low-sugar diets as an alternative to foster better health and a refined relationship with food. This week serves as a timely reminder of sugar's extensive impact on our health. The link between high sugar intake and various health issues, including obesity and diabetes, has never been clearer. Acknowledging these realities, individuals across the globe are starting to reassess their dietary choices in pursuit of a balanced lifestyle.

So, what does it mean to go low on sugar? At its core, a low-sugar diet is about minimising the intake of foods and beverages that are laden with added sugars. Simply put, it's about streamlining your diet to enhance overall health while cultivating a healthy relationship with food. It champions the consumption of whole, unprocessed foods — rich in necessary nutrients — contributing to a significant decrease in sugar intake. Opt for whole, fresh produce. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch What to eat on a low-sugar diet