You can’t beat eggs for affordable nutrition

Eggs are a classic example of a nutrient-rich food that deserves more appreciation for their cost-effective contribution to a healthy, balanced diet.

Eggs: A Nutrient-Rich Food

Food scientists and dietitians refer to eggs as being nutrient-dense. This means that a food is rich in nutrients including protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals, while being low in excessive amounts of saturated fats, added sugars, and salt (sodium). This is part of why the Department of Health encourages South Africans to enjoy eggs every day.

Eggs: Help Us Meet Our Nutrient Needs

In a large, well-known study called the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) on over 20 000 participants, it was shown that egg eaters had a higher likelihood of meeting and even exceeding their nutrient needs. For example, egg eaters tended to eat more protein and more healthy fats. The diets of egg eaters also contained more iron, zinc, calcium, selenium, and choline – nutrients which are often neglected in our diets.