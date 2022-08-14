Your spring detox guide

It is about time to come out of hibernation. Spring is the season when we have more light in the day and green begins to re-emerge after the cold winter. It is also the time we turn our clocks forward and decide to do some “spring cleaning” by reorganising our closets and our cupboards. We do all this exterior work, but let us not forget to attend to our inside cleansing.

After spending the winter season predominantly indoors, it can be common for the body to feel sluggish as spring approaches. Although this is completely safe and normal, this tired feeling is not the way we want to start a new and beautiful season. We want to feel revitalised, awakened and confident, as well as healthy and happy. One way to fully refresh the body is through detox. The word “detox” does not have to fill your mind with the fear of restrictive diets or liquid fasts. Instead, we can use natural remedies to revitalise us from the inside out.

What is detoxification? Detoxification is a natural health process that has been done for centuries in many cultures to support optimal health. A detox plan incorporates resting, cleansing and nourishing the body from the inside out. By eliminating toxins that enter the body, then fuelling your body with nutrient-rich whole foods and nutritional supplements, a planned period of detox cleanses and strengthens the body’s natural immunity and helps you maintain optimum health.

In this article, we will look at foods to add or avoid to help detoxify, refresh and hydrate your body, just in time for spring. But as always, be sure to keep your doctor abreast of any significant changes to your health. Detoxifying foods We encourage you to think fat. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Avocado

When you think detox, you usually think light, right? We encourage you to think fat. That is, the natural fats and nutrients found in avocado. They are nutritional powerhouses that can help to lower cholesterol and dilate blood vessels while blocking artery-destroying toxicity. Drinking a lot of water can help reduce the chances of kidney stones and chronic kidney disease. Picture: Pexels Lisa Fotios Water

Drinking water is one of the best ways to support your organs of detoxification. As our bodies are composed of about 60% water, proper hydration is essential for the optimal function of all of your systems. Drinking a lot of water particularly helps your kidney and digestive function. Your kidneys are crucial for flushing substances out of your body. Drinking water also helps your digestive system run smoothly, which supports the release of additional toxins through waste.

Lemons almost always feature in any detox food guide, and there is a good reason for it. Picture: Pexels/Lukas Lemons Lemons almost always feature in any detox food guide, and there is a good reason for that. Lemons are absolutely packed full of essential nutrients and antioxidants such as vitamin C that effectively fight free radicals that can cause disease or wear out the skin.

In addition to fighting these nasty elements, lemons also have an alkaline effect on the body, so they can restore your pH (a measure of how acidic or basic water is) balance and aid the immune system. An aromatic herb used as a flavouring on meat, this member of the mint family is also believed to have detox abilities. Picture: Pexels/Kulbir Rosemary An aromatic herb used as a flavouring on meat, this member of the mint family is also believed to have detox abilities.

Rosemary stimulates the liver – the body’s detox centre – and can dramatically increase the amount of bile released, thus leading to the clearing of toxins. This herb also contains a compound called carnosic acid which is believed to help the body produce glutathione, an antioxidant that also has detoxifying powers. These reddish root vegetables are sweet, rich and buttery. Picture: Pexels Roman Odintsov Beetroot

Surprisingly, beetroot really packs a detoxifying punch. It delivers magnesium, iron and vitamin C to help support liver detoxification and is good for skin, hair and cholesterol levels. Try grating raw beetroot into a green salad or combine with grated carrot, sunflower seeds and an oil and lemon dressing. Cooking at home can be cost-effective and rewarding, not to mention a healthier option than dining out. Picture: Pexels Skitter Photo Garlic

It may be stinky, but by just adding raw or cooked garlic to your food you are helping to filter out residual toxins. Bone broth Our grandmothers knew the wisdom of using up chicken and meat bones to make a strong broth for occasional ills and as a basis for hearty soups. Bone broths are good for your immune system and your soul.

Foods to avoid Sugary foods, such as candy and soda, tend to be filled with added and refined sugars, making them high in simple carbs, which lack fibre. Picture: Pexels Foodie Factor Sugar Sugary soda, candy, baked goods and other sweet treats can cause your blood sugar to surge and plummet, which can make you feel anxious, irritable and sleepy.

The ingredients in beer are surprisingly simple. Picture: Pexels Tembela Bohle Alcohol Alcohol can also slow down the detoxification process and make it much harder for the body to remove toxins. In fact, according to research, it not only slows down detoxification, but its effects can add to more toxins accumulating within the body.

Alcohol is considered harmful because excessive or long-term consumption can lead to potential damage to your internal organs, such as the liver. You’ll be shocked to see how much you’ll save by not buying junk food. Picture: Pexels Robin Stickel Fatty foods French fries and burgers are a poor choice to keep you healthy. Eating too many foods that are high in saturated fat can make it harder for your liver to do its job.

Over time it may lead to inflammation, which in turn could cause scarring of the liver, or cirrhosis. So next time you are in the drive-thru line, think about ordering a healthier option. Processed meats like salami, bacon, and hot dogs tend to be very high in saturated fat, which when eaten over time may lead to damage to your liver. Picture: Pexels/Mal Maeder Processed meats Processed meats such as salami, bacon and hot dogs tend to be very high in saturated fat, which when eaten over time may lead to damage to your liver.