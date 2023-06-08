Youth Month: What you need to know about diet as a young person

As you get older, you are able to start making your own decisions about a lot of things that matter most to you. You may choose your own clothes, music, and friends. You also may be ready to make decisions about your body and health.

Making healthy decisions about what you eat and drink, how active you are, and how much sleep you get is a great place to start. Whether indulging in sugary food while out with friends or grabbing an extra slice of pizza while Netflix-and-chilling, you need to know the impact a bad diet will have on you. To grow and be healthy, you need to be active and eat the right foods.