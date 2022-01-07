Differentiating between Omicron and Delta variant symptoms: An expert explains

By Shalini Bhardwaj New Delhi - Senior Director of Medanta Hospital Dr Sushila Kataria on Friday warned people not to "be complacent because the situation will worsen in the next two weeks" because the third wave of coronavirus disease has already hit India and it is not just a flu that will pass away.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Kataria, who has treated many Covid19 patients said, "One cannot be complacent because the situation will worsen in the next two weeks. "Covid is not just a flu that will pass away. We have already seen from January 4 that the third wave has already hit the country. The number of cases has almost increased five times in the last three days." She also said that the people are dying because of the Omicron variant, so more precautions need to be taken as of now and "So this may be a mild virus good for us, but we can't be complacent that it will not cause anything. Let me tell you across the globe, people have died because of Omicron. So, this is not just a vaccine or not just a flu, which will pass away. One has to be careful all the time."

Differentiating between Omicron and Delta variant symptoms, she said, "As a clinician, the difference I am observing is people have a more scratchy throat, body aches, and shivering. Fever is not a common symptom. But in younger people, sometimes people are reporting 103-104 deg F fever, and there is disproportionate tiredness and headache." "Earlier the cough was very dry. Now people are coming with more like a bad cough but it is very clear or whitish clear. These are the main symptoms we are seeing. They're seeing less of loss of smell and taste, but to say 100 per cent that it does not happen. I need some more experience clinically and maybe some more research," she added. She also said that people who complain of breathlessness and continued fever beyond even seven days have been reported in some cases, but it is much less than it was reported in Delta.