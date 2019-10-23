London - A breakthrough to help victims of genetic conditions was announced by scientists.
They said the DNA-editing technique has the potential to fix up to 89% of the mutations that lead to deadly and life-long illnesses.
They have already successfully reversed the mutation which causes sickle cell anaemia.
The procedure works by targeting the "double-helix" which makes up our DNA, containing long chains of chemicals called cytosine, guanine, adenine and thymine – the letters C, G, A and T. These letters, which appear six billion times throughout our cells, need only a single A to change into a T to cause sickle cell anaemia.
Scientists, led by the Broad Institute in Massachusetts, were able to change the T back to an A, and also to remove the four letters in DNA which cause Tay-Sachs disease. The rare genetic condition, which mainly affects babies and young children, stops the nerves working properly and is usually fatal.