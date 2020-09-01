Do you have pain or tingling in your hands? Then continue reading

When you have been sitting or lying on your hand for a certain period of time you are likely to experience that ’pins and needles’ sensation. However, if you frequently get tingling or pain in your hands there might be more going on. Experiencing pain, tingling or numbness in the hand can be a sign of carpal tunnel syndrome. Nerve Carpal tunnel syndrome symptoms include tingling and numbness in the middle of your hand. It is caused by a pinched nerve in the wrist. This nerve runs from the forearm through the wrist to the hand. The area through which this nerve passes is called the carpal tunnel. Swelling may develop in this tunnel and the resulting pressure can lead to a pinched nerve.

This can cause strange symptoms, such as a tingling hand or fingers. A massage can help release tension in the muscles attached to the tendon that must pass through the narrow tunnel.

Causes

Swelling in the carpal tunnel may be caused by using your hand a lot, which can lead to irritation of the tendons. An accident may also cause swelling.

Fluid retention, for example during pregnancy, or an underactive thyroid gland can also be the cause of the swelling.

Symptoms

A pinched nerve can cause the following symptoms:

Tingling hand or fingers, mainly in the thumb, index, middle and ring fingers.

Pain in the hand or fingers. This pain can be felt in your hand and fingers, but can also radiate to the forearm and elbow. The pain may also be felt in the shoulders.

Numbness of the fingers.

Less strength in the hand, so you may drop things.

Symptoms may get worse during the night or when you use your hand a lot, such as while driving, cycling or reading.

Treatments for carpal tunnel syndrome include physiotherapy, the use of anti-inflammatory drugs or surgery.

If you are experiencing any of the symptoms, ask your doctor about the treatment that best suits your situation.