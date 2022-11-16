Doctor who went viral on TikTok over reshaping jawline treatment is facing charges

Whether you are just there for the short funny skits or #ASMR, #healthtok, or #cleantok. TikTok is just fun! The social media app popular among Gen Z has over more than 1 billion TikTok users across 150 countries.

TikTok is a great way for us to discover life’s quirky hacks; however, it’s important not to jump at every trend that has supposed health benefits without seeking medical advice. An orthodontist, Dr Mike Mew, whose techniques for reshaping the jawline have gone viral is being sued after failing to carry out appropriate monitoring of treatment of his orthotropic treatment. Orthotropics is a term used to describe a method of altering the shape of the face by correcting the tongue and the mouth’s natural resting position.

The advised treatment for young children apparently carried a risk of harm, according to a tribunal hearing held in London. Mew is facing a disciplinary hearing at the General Dental Council (GDC) because of his “mewing” techniques, which have received nearly 2 billion views on TikTok. Mew is a lecturer and lead clinician at the London School of Facial Orthotropics. He uses the orthotropic system to reverse the underlying conditions that lead to crooked teeth, sleep apnea, and snoring. Mew, who started reporting the importance of tongue posture, was credited with the name of the mewing tongue posture. The GDC’s representative Lydia Barnfather said Mew’s comments, which claim to change cranial structures on his YouTube channel were “pejorative” toward orthodontists.

According to Barnfather’s GDC spokesperson, It was revealed that two kids, known as Patients A and B, received advice and treatment between September 2013 and May 2019. It is reported that patient A was instructed to employ upper and lower arch expansion appliances, as well as neck gear, beginning at 6 years old, to “get a large increase in nasal capacity, improve the midface, alter the swallowing pattern, and guide facial growth”. According to the tribunal, Mew thought that doing this would give the teeth and tongue more room, allowing “all 32 teeth to align naturally without the need for set braces”.

He also proposed that Patient A have a lingual tongue-tie release, which would enable her to rest with her tongue on the roof of her mouth and strengthen the muscles in her jaw. Patient A was left with her upper and lower teeth slanted forward, a recession of the lower front teeth, an unaligned upper tooth, and an ulcer. Patient B was left with a recession of his lower front teeth. According to reports by the “Guardian”: “The GDC alleges this is not only very protracted, expensive, uncomfortable and highly demanding of the child, but it carries the risk of harm.”