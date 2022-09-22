Don't cook chicken in cough medicine, FDA warns after dangerous TikTok challenge goes viral

Cooking chicken in cough medicine NyQuil is silly, unappetising and can be unsafe, the US Food and Drug Administration says, following the "sleepy chicken" TikTok challenge. Watch video:

Several videos challenged people to cook chicken in NyQuil, which contains acetaminophen, dextromethorphan and doxylamine, or another similar over-the-counter cough and cold medication, according to the FDA. Boiling medicine can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways, the FDA said in a notice dated September 15. "Even if you don't eat the chicken, inhaling the medication's vapours while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs."

This is not the first time the FDA has warned against social media challenges that use non-prescription medicine. In September 2020, a similar warning was issued by the FDA after reports of teenagers getting admitted to emergency rooms or dying after participating in the "Benadryl Challenge" on the short-video app. The viral trend is painfully reminiscent of teens snacking on Tide Pods in 2018, which saw the company release a video exhorting people to “Use Tide Pods for washing, not eating,” the New York Post reported.

@thewyseguy SLEEPY CHICKEN CHALLENGE. COOKIGN WITH NYQUIL. COME ON TIKTOKERS REALLY!!! … The world of bizarre social media trends has a new dangerous contender, and it appears to have originated on TikTok — people are cooking chicken in NyQuil! ♬ original sound - 1st Class Chris In the same vein, NyQuil has been forced to take action, warning people against the latest trend, with a series of tweets.

“Consumer safety is our number one priority, and we do not endorse inappropriate use of our product,” the company tweeted. “NyQuil is an OTC medication that treats night-time symptoms of the common cold & flu. It should be taken as directed using the dosage cup provided, not to exceed 4 doses in 24 hrs.” Read the latest IOL Health digital magazine here.