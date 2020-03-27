Dr Phil rips into influencer who started coronavirus toilet seat challenge

TikTok star and influencer Ava Louise went viral after posting a video of herself licking an airplane toilet seat for her "coronavirus challenge". In the six-second clip, the 21-year-old who describes herself as "skinny legend" is seen licking an airplane toilet seat with the words "coronavirus challenge" plastered over the video. But it seems things didn't end there for Louise. During an interview with TV therapist Dr Phil, the TikTok star defended her actions, holding nothing back. Louise revealed she created the challenge to make headlines because the deadly virus - which has infected more than half a million people worldwide - was getting more attention than she was. "I was, like, really annoyed that corona was getting more publicity than me," she revealed.

"One, I had way dirtier things in my mouth. Two, I bleached [the toilet.] Three, private plane. I flew down on my sugar daddy's plane with my best friend. So really, it wasn't that dirty. I wasn't putting myself or anyone else at risk."

Things got heated between the two when Phil confronted Louise about lying to her followers. "So you lied to people?" he asked her outright. She then replied, "Yeah, I think that's what the media is doing I think with this entire virus."

"It's funny because I created the fake news myself," Louise said, adding that she feels like she "represents" Gen Z. "I basically took things that your generation and boomers are scared of and I capitalized off of it," she admitted with no remorse.