On social media, people can grow their profile to such an extent that they become as powerful and influential, if not more, than celebrities.

I'm going to do a thread about this cake. If after this thread, you still continue to eat this cake at least you're making an informed decision. pic.twitter.com/a6cry0khqJ — Sindi van Zyl 🇿🇼 🇿🇦 (@sindivanzyl) November 17, 2017

Happy birthday dokotela wabantu. Thank you for always taking you time to respond to our million DMs, you don't have to but you do. We appreciate you ❤🎂🎉🎉🎊. To many more🍻. Be blessed #SindiTurns43 https://t.co/0Ma35a8enU — Okuhle Sibalukhulu (@C_lindyD) April 3, 2019

May all ur facial muscles responsible for smiling be hyperactive & synchronised together to impart an ear to ear grin on ur face. May the raised dopamine levels in ur brain keep u forever elevated.



Happy birthday to all time favorite analgesic dr.@sindivanzyl#SindiTurns43 🎂🎉 https://t.co/Ik7vGnoRkb — #CryAfrica #Africa4Her (@RoseMorapama) April 3, 2019

Dr Sindi, a GP who has over 108 000 followers on Twitter, is a great example. The doctor brings followers into her world by sharing about her family life and is loved for her transparency when it comes to things she is obsessed with - Blackberry and Woolies among a few others. But most importantly, she cleverly and sometimes humourously gives medical insight and health tips that make people stop in their tracks. Who can forget the “cake” thread?From that cake to one people actually want to eat: birthday cake. Today is Dr Sindi’s birthday and well wishes have poured in so much she was trending with the hashtag #SindiTurns43. Of course, she has stayed online to respond. Here are some of the messages that were sent to The People’s Doctor: