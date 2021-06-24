Dry-scooping: Is this recent TikTok trend safe?

On TikTok, an unusual fitness challenge, called "dry-scooping", is fast gaining popularity. Users consume a scoop of undiluted pre-workout powder for this challenge. Pre-workout powder, also known as protein powder, is usually used to increase energy and is intended to be mixed with water or milk.

Some say dry-scooping is harmless fun, while others believe that doing it before your workout will make it kick in faster. A TikTok user, Briatney Portillo, says she had a heart attack after giving dry-scooping a try. @brivtny Story time feel free to ask more questions down below I’ll answer them in my next video ##fypシ ##preworkout ♬ deja vu - Olivia Rodrigo She says her symptoms were heavy chest and chest pain.

In the video, she says: "I went home and felt nauseous and had a headache. I took a shower but still felt nauseous with a headache couldn’t eat dinner. "I still decided to go to work, but at work, the symptoms of heavy chest and chest pain came back but more intense.“ She said that’s when she realised it wasn't anxiety but a heart attack.

Is dry-scooping safe? People should avoid dry-scooping, according to Vitamin Shoppe, a nutritional supplement company in New Jersey, US. The nutritionist and manager of scientific affairs for the Vitamin Shoppe, Brian Tanzer, said dry-scooping could cause severe burning and irritation in the oesophagus, as well as choking, which could cause some of the product to get into the lungs.