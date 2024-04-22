Durban family’s triumph over adversity as baby Sanaah overcomes rare heart defect

Thobeka Mthembu Yajur and Sharvina Chotai celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Sanaah, in October 2022, completing their family with both a son and a daughter. Sanaah's older brother, Maahir, was overjoyed at the addition of his baby sister to the family.

From the moment Maahir first saw her, the siblings formed an unbreakable bond. From the moment of birth, Sanaah was lively and alert, but her paediatrician, detected a heart murmur that he initially believed was innocuous.

However, the persistence of this murmur led to a referral to cardiologist, Dr Himal Dama at the Ethekweni Hospital and Heart Centre, where the Chotai family began. Things took a turn when her paediatrician, detected a heart murmur that he initially believed was innocuous. However, the persistence of this murmur led to a referral to cardiologist, Dr Himal Dama at the EThekweni Hospital and Heart Centre, where the Chotai family ordeal began. The Chotai's said they will never forget the day Dr Dama diagnosed their daughter with Tetralogy of Fallot, a rare condition characterised by four heart defects.

"Our world fell apart," Sharvina Chotai recounted, expressing the profound shock and despair she felt upon discovering that her daughter, Sanaah, would eventually require open heart surgery. "The thought of our tiny baby undergoing such a procedure was staggering," Sharvina explained. "We found ourselves speechless, unable to even converse with Dr. Dama. The journey home was marked by tears and silence."

Despite their fears, Yajur, Sharvina, and their family were determined to support their resilient daughter. Under Dr Dama's supervision, Sanaah was closely monitored with regular monthly check-ups. Sharvina noted that Sanaah had been stable for several months, and they were optimistic about delaying surgery in the short term. However, in May 2023, her condition deteriorated due to valve failure and arterial narrowing, making urgent surgery necessary.

They were referred to Dr. Darshan Reddy, a specialist in paediatric cardiothoracic surgery at Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre, known for his extensive experience with young patients. "We were in good hands," Sharvina said, as Dr. Reddy provided detailed explanations and reassurances. The surgery was scheduled for the following week. "Reality struck," Sharvina said.

On May 22, 2023, Sanaah was taken to the operating room at Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre. "It was a long wait of three and a half hours, filled with prayer and silence," Sharvina recalled. "Dr Dama emerged to inform us that the surgery was successful, although there was a small residual hole he was concerned about, which required an additional 50 minutes to correct."

Sanaah was then transferred to the Paediatric Cardiac Care Unit, where her family could finally see her. Following the surgery, Sanaah encountered another challenge—an infection—that necessitated further care in the Paediatric Cardiac Care Unit. After nine days, and with her medical team's dedicated efforts, she was moved to the Paediatric Ward and eventually discharged. "With each day, as we saw tubes being removed, our baby girl's familiar smile returned," Sharvina shared, reflecting the joy of Sanaah's recovery.