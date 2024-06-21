Durban unites in yoga: Celebrating a decade of International Yoga Day

Hundreds gathered at Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban on Friday to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day, which was formally established by the United Nations. The day emphasises the ancient practice's role in fostering a healthier, more balanced life. This year’s theme, “Yoga for self and Society,” highlights yoga's potential to enhance personal health and contribute to societal peace.

Yoga offers a holistic approach to wellness, embracing mindful movement and breath work. It can also help individuals connect with themselves and the environment, promoting peace and responsibility for a sustainable future. Hundreds of people display different poses as they take part in the 10th International Yoga Day organised by the Consulate General of India in Durban. Photos: Rajesh Jantilal Dr. Thelma John David, Consul General of India, noted that June 21, 2024, will mark a decade since 192 countries, including South Africa, adopted a special resolution proposed by India in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. “Since then, the global community has followed India’s lead and has whole-heartedly adopted Yoga as one family, in the spirit of Vasudhivika Kuttbakam,” David said.