E-cigarettes are ‘not safe’ and are harmful to wellbeing, global health chiefs warned.
In a series of strongly worded tweets, they said there is not enough evidence that the devices should be used by people who are trying to quit smoking.
Vaping is particularly risky for the developing brains of teenagers and can damage babies in the womb, added the World Health Organisation.
It warned that e-cigarettes expose non-smokers to nicotine and other harmful chemicals, and may pose a risk through ‘second-hand’ vaping to people not using the devices.