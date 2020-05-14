Early mammography screening cuts fatal breast cancer risk, study finds

An analysis of more than half a million women has revealed that early mammography screening reduces the rates of advanced and fatal breast cancers, say researchers.

For the findings, published in the journal CANCER, the research team examined data on nearly one-third of the women in Sweden who were eligible for mammography screening.

"This study shows that participation in breast cancer screening substantially reduces the risk of having fatal breast cancer," said study researcher Laszlo Tabar from Falun Central Hospital in Sweden.

Among these 549 091 women, the investigators calculated the rates of advanced breast cancers and cancers that were fatal within 10 years of diagnosis, comparing the findings in women who participated in recommended mammography screening and those who did not.

The study found a 41 percent reduction in cancers that were fatal within 10 years after diagnosis and a 25 percent reduction in the incidence of advanced breast cancer in women who participated in screening.