Eat your way to younger looking skin

Our diets need to contain the three crucial components for a good-skin diet: protein, healthy fats, and good carbohydrates such as fresh fruit and vegetables. Not only will these nutrients yield beautiful skin, but they also have protective and preventive qualities that slow the ageing process.

We are a generation that believes in reviews. I’m sure you’ve been asked, “what’s your skincare routine?” at some point in your life. It could be as simple as drinking plenty of water.

Water is essential for flushing toxins from the body and keeping the skin clear and hydrated. Our skin loses resilience and plumpness as we age. Antioxidants are essential for maintaining youthful, supple, and radiant skin.

Acai, blueberries, and spices like turmeric, cinnamon, and ginger are all high in antioxidants, which help maintain healthy skin. These foods fight free radical damage, which causes fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, and sagging skin. Healthy fats, especially Omega-3 fatty acids help subdue breakouts. Most well-known foods to be packed with these nutrients is fish oil, think flax seeds, chia seeds and soybean oil they are all vegetarian sources of omega-3s.

Fresh fruit and vegetables contain antioxidants that stave off free radicals. Wild salmon This is probably the world’s most heart healthy source of protein. It is rich in long-chain Omega-3 essential fatty acids, the best form, which support heart health and maintain youthful, supple, and beautiful skin.

Support heart health and maintain youthful, supple, and beautiful skin. Picture: Judith girard-marczak/unsplash Asparagus This is one of the richest sources of rutin, a bioflavonoid which strengthens small capillaries in the skin. Asparagus strengthens small capillaries in the skin. Picture: Zoe Schaeffer/unsplash Dark leafy greens

These are high in carotenoids, which are antioxidant plant pigments that boost immune response and protect skin cells from UV radiation. Their powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties lower the risk of heart disease and prevent sunlight-induced inflammation in the skin, which causes wrinkles and skin cancer. Dark leafy greens prevent sunlight-induced inflammation in the skin, which causes wrinkles and skin cancer. Picture: Deryn Macey /unsplash Extra virgin olive oil This is high in oleic acid, a powerful emollient. The essential fatty acids in olive oil nourish the skin and have anti-inflammatory properties. Polyphenols, which are abundant in olive oil, are extremely effective and multi-faceted antioxidants.

Hydroxytyrosol is the most potent member of the Olive Oil Polyphenol group. This super antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, which is extremely rare and effective in even small concentrations, has been shown to improve general health and appearance. The essential fatty acids in olive oil nourish the skin and have anti-inflammatory properties. Picture: Joanna Kosinska/unsplash Lemons Lemons contain important phytonutrients that help prevent cancer by increasing the activity of detoxification enzymes in the liver, lower blood cholesterol levels, and inhibit cancer in human breast cells, skin, lungs, stomach, mouth, and colon cancer in laboratory animals. They also aid in the maintenance of elastin and the stabilisation of collagen.