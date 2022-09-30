Educating South Africans and dispelling myths around heart health

Due to a 28% greater risk of heart disease in obese individuals compared to those with an optimum weight, obesity continues to be one of the main causes of cardiovascular disease in South Africa. Dr Chris van Straten, Global Health Advisor Clinical Governance at International SOS, shares myth-busting information about cardiovascular health.

Myth: Heart disease runs in my family, so not much I can do about it Fact: There are many steps that can be taken to reduce the risks of heart disease, even if there is a family history. Most cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are preventable and treatable. Such as consuming a nutritious, balanced diet,

Reducing your alcohol consumption,

Maintaining a healthy blood pressure level,

Be more physically active,

Maintaining a healthy weight. Myth: Heart disease is really a man's problem

Fact: Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women over the age of 65, just as it is the leading cause of death in men. Whether you are a man or a woman, ask your doctor to conduct a baseline heart examination that includes checking your cholesterol and blood pressure. Risk factors, behaviours and conditions you can change and control vs characteristics you cannot change.

Risk factors behaviours and conditions you can change and control vs characteristics you cannot change. Supplied The most typical symptom is pain or discomfort in the middle of the chest, which is frequently described as a pressure, fullness, or discomfort that lasts for a few minutes or goes away and returns. However, some people, particularly women, might not experience this symptom. Thus, the importance to recognise other symptoms that could include: Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, back, shoulders, one or both arms or stomach, shortness of breath,​​ feeling weak, cold sweat, light-headedness,​​ nausea and vomiting. These symptoms may increase gradually to become severe over a few minutes ​. “I firmly believe that everyone should be taught how to use an AED and how to administer efficient CPR, in my opinion.”

Minutes matter! You can save someone's life by acting promptly. Call for help right away if you suspect someone is having a heart attack, Dr van Straten told IOL Lifestyle.