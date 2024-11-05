Effective home remedies to combat bad breath

Bad breath, or halitosis, is a common problem that can negatively impact your confidence and social interactions. While it’s often caused by poor oral hygiene, certain foods, dry mouth or underlying health conditions, there are several effective home remedies you can try to combat it.

Regularly brushing and flossing, staying hydrated and using mouthwash can help, but if your bad breath persists, it’s a good idea to consult a healthcare professional to rule out any underlying health issues. Follow a proper oral health regimen The foundation of any strategy to combat bad breath is maintaining good oral hygiene. Brushing your teeth twice a day, in the morning and before bed, is crucial.

Many people get busy and might skip brushing at night, but this is a significant mistake. Overnight, bacteria in the mouth can proliferate, leading to bad breath in the morning. Brushing effectively removes food particles and plaque, both of which contribute to the build-up of odour-causing bacteria. Healthy gums are key to fresh breath and oral health. Picture: Ron Lach/Pexels Massage your gums

Healthy gums are key to fresh breath and oral health. Dr Gunita Singh, B.D.S., M.D., from Dental Lasers told India Times, that massaging your gums in a circular motion for five minutes in the morning and evening can improve blood circulation and support gum health. You can use oils like olive oil, vitamin E oil or almond oil to enhance the massage. Why gums matter: Gum disease, also known as gingivitis, can lead to bad breath. By maintaining healthy gums, you reduce the likelihood of bacteria build-up in the mouth, which often results in foul odours.

Clean your tongue Did you know that your tongue can harbour bacteria that contribute to bad breath? Cleaning your tongue once a day is a simple and effective way to improve your breath. You can use a tongue scraper or a cotton pad with glycerine to gently clean your tongue. This not only helps keep your tongue a healthy pink colour but also reduces bacteria build-up in your mouth.

Tongue cleaning tips: Clean your tongue every morning before eating or drinking. Be gentle, avoid scraping too vigorously, as this can damage your tongue. Focus on the back of your tongue where bacteria tend to accumulate. Use a homemade mouthwash Rinsing your mouth after meals is an excellent way to keep bad breath at bay. Instead of relying on store-bought mouthwashes, which often contain alcohol that can dry out your mouth, try making your own natural mouthwash at home.

Use a fluoride toothpaste and a soft-bristled toothbrush. Picture: hello aesthe /Pexels Simple natural mouthwash recipes: Mint mouthwash: Boil mint leaves in water, let it cool, and use it as a mouth rinse several times a day. Mint has antibacterial properties and leaves a refreshing taste in your mouth. Lemon and honey mouthwash: Mix a teaspoon of honey with some lemon juice in warm water. According to a Healthline article on home remedies for halitosis, lemon's acidity can neutralise bad breath while honey has mild antibacterial properties.

Eucalyptus oil mouthwash: Add 2-3 drops of eucalyptus oil to half a glass of water and swish for 30 seconds. Eucalyptus oil is known for its ability to reduce bacteria. How to use mouthwash effectively: Rinse your mouth for at least 30 seconds to ensure it reaches all parts of your mouth. Use mouthwash after meals or whenever your mouth feels dry. Stay hydrated

Dry mouth is a common cause of bad breath because saliva helps wash away food particles and bacteria. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day keeps your mouth moist and reduces the build-up of odour-causing bacteria. - Drink water frequently, especially after meals. - If you feel your mouth getting dry, reach for a glass of water instead of sugary drinks or coffee, which can worsen your dry mouth.

Chew fennel seeds Fennel or clove seeds have been used for centuries as a natural remedy for bad breath. Chewing a small spoonful of fennel seeds after meals can help freshen your breath and improve digestion. Fennel has antimicrobial properties, which means it can fight the bacteria responsible for bad breath.