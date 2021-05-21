Embarrassing stories: ’I once farted so badly in the gym, someone threw up’

We've all got at least one, if not two, embarrassing fart stories, but this one takes the cake.

Maxime, who goes by the handle @maximevdd on TikTok, told of a time when she let loose in the gym and made a girl puke.

The caption on her video says: “Tell me your greatest fart stories. Can you beat that?”

She then goes on to share her hilarious yet embarrassing story.

She said: “This one time I went to a spin class after a night of heavy drinking and 4am kebabs.

“And I farted a fart that smelled so bad that a girl threw up.

“And they had to evacuate the entire gym because they thought they had a sewage problem.”

Of course, she didn't own up to it. Would you?

Maxime said she was too embarrassed to confess at the time, and it took her eight years to do so.

“So now eight years later, I’m telling you guys,” she said.

The comment section was flooded with people sharing their “greatest fart stories” which got us cracked up as well.

One comment said: “My husband farted on an airplane and stunk up the entire plane. I looked around angrily at everyone else to hide the fact that it was him.”

Another said: “Nurse program had strict no food policy. The entire class had their bags searched for hard-boiled eggs.”

So now we know that a night of heavy drinking accompanied by 4am kebabs means skipping gym the next morning.