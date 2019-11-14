London - Official promotion of e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to smoking is creating a vaping epidemic which could see a generation addicted to nicotine, experts warn.
A team of international cardiologists have published evidence the devices can damage the brain, heart, blood vessels and lungs – and calls for a ban.
It is just the latest warning about the safety of e-cigs – and mounts pressure on the medical establishment, which continues to promote them as useful tools for stopping smoking.
The study comes after Ewan Fisher, 19, from Nottingham, told how he almost died from serious respiratory failure after vaping.