Exploring the rise of medical tourism: Affordable care abroad

In recent years, a new trend has emerged in the world of healthcare — one that is forging a completely different path for patients seeking medical treatments. Known as medical holidays, or medical tourism, this trend sees people travelling outside their country to receive medical care that is often more affordable, quicker, and at times, technologically superior to what is available in their own countries.

So, what is driving this increase in medical tourism? There are several compelling reasons that are prompting people to pack their bags and book flights to undergo surgical procedures overseas. One of the main reasons why this trend has become so popular is because it's cost-effective.

Cost-effective and quality medical care Many patients discover that procedures which might carry heavy price tags in their own countries, particularly Western nations, can be conducted for a fraction of the price overseas. This stark price difference illustrates why patients are increasingly solving their healthcare problems by going outside of their countries where quality medical care is available at prices they can afford. Another reason for this growing trend is shorter wait times.

In countries like Canada and the United Kingdom, wait times for certain medical treatments can stretch into months and, occasionally, years. For those requiring timely surgeries or treatments, medical tourism allows patients to bypass these prolonged waiting periods and obtain the care they need quickly. Patients are also lured by the promise of advanced medical technologies and innovative treatments available in other countries.

Countries in Asia and Eastern Europe have substantially invested in state-of-the-art medical facilities, enabling patients to access procedures that may not yet be available or approved in their own countries. This investment in healthcare infrastructure often translates to high-quality service and the possibility of cutting-edge treatments. Despite misgivings some may hold about seeking medical assistance abroad, many of the destinations known for medical tourism boast world-class hospitals and clinics.

These establishments often employ highly skilled and internationally certified medical professionals, ensuring that care adheres to strict international standards. Patient safety and satisfaction remain at the forefront of the services they provide. Dr. Gideon Alers, a general practitioner with a special interest in aesthetic and anti-ageing medicine, says that South Africa is an ideal country for a medical holiday.

“Medical tourism destinations require three essential components: affordable and safe medical services, set against a backdrop of vibrant tourism offerings,” he said. “All three are necessary for a destination to become a hub for medical tourism. In recent years, I have personally observed patients from high-cost-of-living countries seeking elective, non-essential medical procedures in South Africa.” He specifically names Cape Town as the perfect destination.

“My hope is to help with the movement to transform Cape Town into a hub for aesthetic medicine and hair restoration. It meets all the criteria, with exceptional tourism offerings, stunning scenery, world-class quality of care, and relatively affordable costs for patients.” He does however warn that medical tourism does carry risks. “Patients must ensure that the providers or facilities they choose uphold high standards of care and are accredited by the relevant medical authorities governing each country,” says Alers.

He adds that another challenge is complication management, as follow-up care, often required after medical procedures, can be difficult when patients return to their home countries. When it comes to the type of medical procedures people travel for he says that these include aesthetic or wellness treatments such as hair transplantation, injectables like dermal fillers and botulinum toxin, dental work, and plastic surgery. Injectables like dermal fillers and botulinum toxin as well as plastic surgery are popular procedures. Picture: Freepik “An emerging area of interest is preventative or longevity medicine, where patients undergo advanced radiological scans, motivated by a proactive approach to health rather than waiting for symptoms to appear. This aligns with a growing wellness movement in which people seek to live longer, healthier lives,” he adds.

Other popular procedures include fertility treatments, organ transplants and orthopaedic surgeries. For those considering a medical holiday, careful planning and research are essential. Before you travel abroad for medical treatment You have to begin by seeking accredited facilities and qualified medical providers with proven experience in your desired procedure.

It’s important to talk to your own doctor about whether medical tourism is suitable for you and to gather recommendations on providers. You will need to ensure that you have comprehensive travel and health insurance to safeguard against unforeseen medical emergencies. Handle visa requirements and arrange suitable flights and accommodation ahead of your visit.

Take into consideration language barriers. Language differences can pose challenges, and hiring a translator may ease communication with healthcare providers. Don’t forget to plan for necessary follow-up care after returning home.