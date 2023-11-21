Fans confuse Rumer Willis Instagram post with obituary for her dad Bruce Willis

Rumer Willis is "really missing" her dad Bruce Willis amid his dementia battle. The 35-year-old actress shared an emotional message with her fans as the 'Die Hard' actor's condition continues to deteriorate after being diagnosed with Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) - a degenerative disease, which causes behavioural changes and communication difficulties - earlier this year, having announced his retirement from acting due to aphasia in March 2022.

On Monday, she shared a photo on Instagram of her father holding her as a baby and wrote: "Really missing my papa today."

Although some people thought Bruce had died, most of her followers realised she was referring to his illness, which impact's a person's memory and other abilities. Last week, Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis admitted she struggles with feelings of guilt amid her husband's ongoing health struggles. She wrote for Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper: "I struggle with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don't.

"When I'm able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it's not lost on me that not all care partners can do that. "When what I share about our family's journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern." And 45-year-old model Emma - who has daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, nine, with the 68-year-old star - is keen to "be an advocate" for those going through similar struggles.

She added: "I see that what I share matters to others who may be struggling, and in a small way makes them feel seen and understood. "I want people to know that when I hear from another family affected by FTD, I hear our family's same story of grief, loss, and immense sadness echoed in theirs... "It's important to me to be an advocate on behalf of those families, who don't have the time, energy, or resources to advocate for themselves."

She is urging people to see that "hope is everything", just as she does despite Bruce - who has daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, with ex Demi Moore - continuing to struggle.