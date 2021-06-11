3 benefits of exercising in cold weather
Share this article:
Keeping up with your regular exercise routine during winter can be difficult. However, putting off your workout routine may delay your fitness goals or perhaps discourage you from resuming again.
When the temperature plummets, you want to curl up in front of the heater instead, which is understandable. But, experts say that colder temperatures can help you get more out of your workout sessions.
As such, below, we provide three benefits of exercising during winter to help you remain on track with your fitness goals:
You burn more calories
Brown fat burns calories in our bodies, whereas white fat stores them. Studies show that exercising in the cold can change white fat, particularly in the belly and thighs, into brown fat, Harvard Health Publishing reported.
Boosts your mood
Some people may suffer from seasonal depression during winter. It’s no secret that exercise is good for one’s overall health, not only physical health. Exercising is also said to boost your levels of endorphins, which are natural mood enhancers.
Boosts your immune system
Viruses such as the flu are more common in the winter. According to experts, exercising in the winter makes your immune system work harder, which, in turn, helps you fight flu symptoms and infections.
When exercising in cold weather, you will need to layer up by wearing:
A long-sleeve T-shirt. Choose a synthetic fabric that will absorb the sweat. For further warmth, wear a second layer, such as polar fleece. If it’s cold outside, add a third layer, such as a light wind-breaker jacket.