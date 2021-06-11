3 benefits of exercising in cold weather

Keeping up with your regular exercise routine during winter can be difficult. However, putting off your workout routine may delay your fitness goals or perhaps discourage you from resuming again. When the temperature plummets, you want to curl up in front of the heater instead, which is understandable. But, experts say that colder temperatures can help you get more out of your workout sessions.

As such, below, we provide three benefits of exercising during winter to help you remain on track with your fitness goals: You burn more calories Brown fat burns calories in our bodies, whereas white fat stores them. Studies show that exercising in the cold can change white fat, particularly in the belly and thighs, into brown fat, Harvard Health Publishing reported.

Boosts your mood Some people may suffer from seasonal depression during winter. It’s no secret that exercise is good for one’s overall health, not only physical health. Exercising is also said to boost your levels of endorphins, which are natural mood enhancers. Boosts your immune system