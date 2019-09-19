Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Twitter

Many people are trying to get their summer bodies ready.



Theses celebrities have been at it all year round and are still pursuing their best bodies.





If you are feeling a little demotivated and sluggish, we've got you covered. From Cassper Nyovest to Siv Ngesi, on Instagram, celebrities share videos and snaps that motivate us to hit the ground running.





Here are three celebrities to follow who will give you the last push to train.





Unathi Nkayi:





TV personality and Idols winner Unathi Nkayi has been hard at work. She was 98kgs when she started working out.





Cassper Nyovest:





With no doubt, rapper Cassper Nyovest's before and after pictures will motivate you to keep going.









Siv Ngesi:





TV personality Siv Ngesi is no stranger in the gym. His rock hard abs are testament to that.











