3 Instagram accounts worth following for some fitness inspo this winter

Exercising during the summer can be a breeze. But, when the temperature plummets, motivating yourself to get up and exercise is harder.

We've seen on social media that even celebrities whom we usually look up to for fitness inspiration can fall off the wagon at times, too.

Studies have shown that exercising in the cold can change white fat, particularly in the belly and thighs, into calorie-burning brown fat, Harvard Health Publishing reported.

According to Indiatimes.com, a drop in temperature is a good time to boost your metabolism because your body has to work harder to stay warm, which means you'll burn more fat.

So it's not worth putting your body goals on hold because you might end up regretting it.

After all, aren't summer bodies made during winter?

Therefore, we've selected three Instagram accounts that you can follow for some inspo this winter:

Unathi Nkayi/ @unathi.co

Idols judge and musician Unathi Nkayi will keep you on your toes with her #MOTIVATIONALMONDAY workout session posts.

Although she admits to occasionally going off the wagon, she believes it is okay not to have it all together at times and to just honour how you are feeling.

Juanita Khumalo/ @juakhumalo

Khumalo is a trainer and the founder of Wellness Trove - a platform that offers everything related to holistic wellness.

You can always find great workout inspiration on her Instagram feed, from her curated home exercises to hearty nutritious home meals.

Zinhle Masango/ @zee_fitnessjunkie

Masango is a holistic wellness coach and trainer.

Her Instagram feed features fun exercise challenges and handy tips on how to jazz up your regular exercise routines.